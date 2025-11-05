3,718 BLOs to cover around 40 lakh voters in Chennai during SIR

CHENNAI: Booth Level Officers (BLOs) across 16 Assembly constituencies in Chennai have begun door-to-door distribution of enumeration forms as part of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls. A total of 3,718 BLOs will cover around 40.04 lakh voters in the city to update, verify, and correct voter lists.
Each polling booth has one BLO, assisted by Booth Level Agents (BLAs). Training sessions for the officials were held on Tuesday. During one such session in Ambattur, a dispute broke out between BJP and DMK representatives over the need for the SIR exercise, which was later resolved after intervention by MLA Joseph Samuel and zonal officials.
The enumeration form carries a unique QR code that allows tracking of its distribution and collection through the SIR mobile application. Each form, issued in duplicate for every voter, includes the voter’s name, photograph, and address. Voters are required to fill in additional details such as date of birth, contact number, and father’s name. BLOs’ contact numbers are printed on the forms for assistance.
Completed and signed forms must be submitted to the BLOs by December 4. Verified entries will appear in the draft electoral roll before publication of the final list in February 2026. New voters, including those who have permanently shifted to the city, must submit Form 6 along with any one of 12 accepted identity proofs and valid address proof to be included in the rolls. Tenants changing residence must submit Form 8 with supporting address proof.
Vadapalani resident Sarala G (38) said, “Two of our neighbouring families, each with four voters, still have their address proof here even though they relocated to Saidapet. They even come here to collect ration items. Now, it is unclear how they will be included in the voter list after being removed from here.”
An official said migrant workers may find it difficult to be included in the list as many lack valid identification or address proof documents. Residents can contact the helpline 1950 for queries related to the SIR process.