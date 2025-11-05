3,718 BLOs to cover around 40 lakh voters in Chennai during SIR

CHENNAI: Booth Level Officers (BLOs) across 16 Assembly constituencies in Chennai have begun door-to-door distribution of enumeration forms as part of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls. A total of 3,718 BLOs will cover around 40.04 lakh voters in the city to update, verify, and correct voter lists.

Each polling booth has one BLO, assisted by Booth Level Agents (BLAs). Training sessions for the officials were held on Tuesday. During one such session in Ambattur, a dispute broke out between BJP and DMK representatives over the need for the SIR exercise, which was later resolved after intervention by MLA Joseph Samuel and zonal officials.

The enumeration form carries a unique QR code that allows tracking of its distribution and collection through the SIR mobile application. Each form, issued in duplicate for every voter, includes the voter’s name, photograph, and address. Voters are required to fill in additional details such as date of birth, contact number, and father’s name. BLOs’ contact numbers are printed on the forms for assistance.