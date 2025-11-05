50 sanitary workers detained protest at Marina Beach demanding reinstatement of jobs under GCC

CHENNAI: Nearly 50 sanitary workers from Royapuram and Thiru-Vi-Ka Nagar zones were detained on Wednesday after they entered the Marina Beach demanding reinstatement of their jobs directly under the Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC), instead of Chennai Enviro Solutions Private Limited (CESPL).

The workers have been protesting the GCC's decision to privatise waste management for the past 97 days. They demanded that Chief Minister Stalin and senior government officials meet them in person to address their grievances.

The protest at Marina Beach began around 11 am, when about 40 workers waded into the sea and raised slogans urging officials to visit the spot for talks.

Police, and Fire and Rescue Services personnel rushed to the scene to rescue the protesters and bring them to the shore. Soon after, another group of 10 workers joined the demonstration on the beach sands.

“Instead of detaining us again and again, this time, the officials should come and hold talks here,” said the protesters before they were taken into custody.