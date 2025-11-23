Chennai man arrested for online harassment of women animal welfare activists

CHENNAI: The Greater Chennai Police on Sunday arrested a man identified as Muralidharan Sivalingam, founder of the Indian Centre for Animal Rights and Education (INCARE), for allegedly subjecting a group of women animal-welfare volunteers to weeks of gender-based online harassment.

He was booked under Section 79 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), which deals with acts intended to insult the modesty of a woman, with relevant provisions of the Tamil Nadu Prohibition of Harassment of Women Act and the Information Technology Act.

Police said he was produced before a magistrate and remanded in judicial custody.

The arrest followed a complaint filed by five women, all animal welfare volunteers from the city, who alleged that Muralidharan had subjected them to cyberstalking, intimidation, defamation and targeted harassment across social media platforms.