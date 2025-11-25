Chennai’s accessible Museum Café opened by CM shut down to make way for office space

CHENNAI: The Museum Café, a unique and fully accessible restaurant cum vocational training centre, run for persons with disabilities (PwDs) atop the Museum of Possibilities at the Lady Willingdon College campus in Mylapore, has been shut down by the Commissionerate for the Welfare of the Differently-Abled, reportedly to convert the premises into office space.

Sources said Monday was the café’s last working day. The café also offered PwDs, especially those with developmental disabilities, training opportunities and also served as an accessible place for them to meet and interact.

The Museum of Possibilities, along with the café, was inaugurated by Chief Minister MK Stalin in June 2022 as a Tamil Nadu government initiative. The museum showcases a range of assistive and adaptive devices aimed at enabling PwDs to lead more independent lives. It was conceptualised as a space where persons with disabilities could try out new technologies and understand what best suited their needs, while also raising public awareness on accessibility and inclusive living.

The café functioned as a bakery and confectionery training unit for persons with developmental disabilities and offered hands-on experience for them in a safe and inclusive environment. Accessibility features such as the absence of open flames to prompts and cues for persons with memory issues were built into the workspace. Trainees were taught all aspects of café operations, including taking orders, prepping, cooking, serving food and cleaning, said Sudha Ramamoorthy, a member of the Disability Rights Alliance.

The training was part of a one-year vocational programme run by NGO Vidya Sagar under which students received a stipend. The course consisted of six months of theory classes at the NGO followed by six months of industrial training at the café. In all, 16 persons were trained including 10 from Vidya Sagar and six from other referrals. Nearly 10 of them are now working in restaurants, while one has started his own business.