Chennai's Museum Café shut to make way for office space

CHENNAI: The Museum Café, a unique and fully accessible space run by persons with disabilities (PwDs) atop the Museum of Possibilities at the Lady Willingdon College campus in Mylapore, has been shut down by the Commissionerate of the Welfare of the Differently-Abled, reportedly to convert the premises into an office space.

Sources said Monday was the café’s last working day. The café also offered persons with disabilities essential training opportunities, and also served as an accessible place for them to meet and interact.

The Museum of Possibilities, along with the café, was inaugurated by Chief Minister MK Stalin in June 2022 as a state government initiative. The museum showcases a range of assistive and adaptive devices aimed at enabling PwDs to lead independent lives.

It was conceptualised as a space where persons with disabilities could try out new technologies and understand what best suit their needs, while also raising public awareness on accessibility and inclusive living. The café was also functioning as a bakery and confectionary training unit for disabled students, providing them hands-on experience in a safe and inclusive setting.

According to sources, NGO Vidya Sagar has been running a one-year vocational programme in restaurant and retail management using the National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS) cirriculum, where students undergo six months of theory training at the NGO followed by six months of industrial training at the café.