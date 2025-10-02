Chennai police arrest 46 RSS volunteers for conducting shakha on government school campus

CHENNAI: Porur police on Thursday morning detained 46 volunteers of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) in Iyyapanthangal for allegedly conducting a shakha on a government school campus without permission.

Police sources said the group had assembled at the Iyyapanthangal Government Higher Secondary School as part of the centenary celebrations of the RSS, where they hoisted a flag and performed yoga. However, the organisers had not sought prior approval from the school authorities.

Following a complaint from the school principal against organisers R. Rajasekar, A.N. Dakshinamurthy and others, police registered a case under relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, including Sections 189 (unlawful assembly) and passages relating to criminal trespass on government property.

The 46 volunteers were later shifted to a private hall nearby. Further investigation is on.