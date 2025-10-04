Deeper dialogues from margins

The Palmyra: Tapping the Tree of Plenty (D Pandian and Pa Harris Karishma, in conversation with J Prasanth)

After 2015’s drought, when D Pandian was surrounded only by parched lands and dried up wells, he turned to palm trees, which not only were a repository of medicinal properties, but became his source of his livelihood. He started making small products out of the trees and brought them from his village in Villupuram district to Chennai. While he started to climb palms when he was 37, his daughter Pa Harris Karishma started it early when she was in class 7. “I got used to it, I found my ways to grab the tree the right way. We believe that trees react to our touch, talk, and presence.” The father-daughter duo knows the trees in and out. They explained that toddy, karupatti (palm jaggery), palm sugar, padhaneer (palm nectar), pana kizhangu maavu (palm sprout powder), are some of the main produces from the tree. They also make knives from the palm stalk.

“More than a strong body, we need a strong heart to climb a palm tree,” Pandian said. While the conversation was filled with humour and folklore, and the stories they grew up hearing, they also spoke about navigating their way. Palm toddy can be extracted only for six months a year. “January is when the male trees blossom and then we begin tapping and go on for four months. By April, we get nungu (ice apple), and by July, we get tubers; and we make thread out of palm tubers. We then harvest palm tubers and sell them. So the cycle of life revolves around the palm tree for all of us,” he said.

While toddy production is seen as a sin, post the ban since 1986, panaiyeris (climbers) were seen as criminals; they were often jailed upon false charges. “More than the physical toil, the greatest oppression is this,” Pandian said. Answering if temples don’t use palm sugar intentionally, he explained that until the 14th century, palm sugar was used in temples, and there is evidence on stone inscriptions. “But it was excluded after the Vijayanagara Empire came to power. The reason could be them associating other palm products with toddy. They consider palm as theetu (a ritualistic pollution).”

The history has ruthless records of vilification and marginalisation, and many were forced to leave this work, but Pandian asserted that he wanted to revive this dying trade.