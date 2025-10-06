Café a la casa: Brewing new beginnings

Independent bungalows in the city once followed a pattern — photo frames of a smiling family hung on the walls, rooms custom designed, large kitchens for relatives to gather to cook. Each brick held a story of the family that lived in the house.

Slowly, black marks lingered around photo frames, dust settled into the corners of wooden beams, and vessels that once clattered, turned silent. Moments on the verandahs became memories. Soon, most of them were demolished, making way for apartments or commercial establishments. But today, some of these old homes are being perceived differently. They are being transformed into cafés.

Where once families gathered, friends and loved ones now come together, sip coffee, and experience slices of the city’s past. “It is important to restore these spaces because this is the only connection we have to our ancestors, and the identity of the city is its old buildings. It doesn’t necessarily have to be a café. It could just be a library or any unwinding space, and a lot of people are getting into this,” shares Faizal Manzur, principal architect, Faizal Manzur Design Studio.