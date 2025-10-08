Chennai's first pet crematorium opens after year-long delay, offering free services

CHENNAI: A year after inauguration, the Greater Chennai Corporation’s first pet crematorium, located at Kannammapet in T Nagar, is set to open for public use this week. A veterinary official of the corporation told TNIE that the facility will initially be available free of cost.

Although construction was completed and the crematorium inaugurated by the end of 2024, it remained non-operational for nearly a year due to administrative delays, reportedly over decisions regarding operational expenses, according to multiple sources.

Currently, the city has three designated pet burial grounds—Kannammapet, Mylapore, and Moolakothalam—with the Kannammapet site being the most frequently used. Limited space often forced workers to bury pets over existing graves or remove decomposed remains to make room for new burials.