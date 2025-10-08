Chennai's first pet crematorium opens after year-long delay, offering free services

CHENNAI: A year after inauguration, the Greater Chennai Corporation’s first pet crematorium, located at Kannammapet in T Nagar, is set to open for public use this week. A veterinary official of the corporation told TNIE that the facility will initially be available free of cost.
Although construction was completed and the crematorium inaugurated by the end of 2024, it remained non-operational for nearly a year due to administrative delays, reportedly over decisions regarding operational expenses, according to multiple sources.
Currently, the city has three designated pet burial grounds—Kannammapet, Mylapore, and Moolakothalam—with the Kannammapet site being the most frequently used. Limited space often forced workers to bury pets over existing graves or remove decomposed remains to make room for new burials.
Once the crematorium becomes operational, such issues are expected to be resolved, allowing pet owners to collect ashes and perform last rites, said J Kamal Hussain, a veterinary officer.
A zonal-level corporation officer noted, “Since the animal birth control centre is located close to the burial ground, there is a risk of secondary infections for treated dogs. With the crematorium operational, deceased pets will be cremated instead of buried, reducing such risks.”
Until now, city pet owners had access to only one crematorium at Blue Cross, which charges around `2,500 as a donation for the service. Antony Rubin, animal activist welcomed the initiative, calling it “a positive step that should continue to operate free of cost.”
He added that while the new facility will serve central areas, similar infrastructure is needed in Manali and Thiruvottiyur, ensuring dignified resting places for pets across all zones.
An official said after reviewing the crematorium’s usage and operations, the Corporation will consider setting up an additional facility in the city.