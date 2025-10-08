A little girl's checkmates

Checkered path ahead

When asked about her favourite players, Sharvaanica shares, “I like Magnus Carlsen very much. Among Indian players, I like Viswanathan Anand.” She dreams of matches against them all, especially with Gukesh D.

Back home, the district collector and SP celebrated the girl who put Ariyalur on the map. But the celebration rings hollow against the financial uncertainty. “For Sharvaanica, a big level sponsorship has not been received yet,” Anburoja states.

Recognition comes easily after victory, but real support does not always follow. The assistance extended to Sharvaanica often stops with her — rarely does it include her mother, who must travel with her everywhere. Because beneath the gold medal and the global title, Sharvaanica is still a ten-year-old, born in 2015, studying in class 5.

Her schooling at Velammal keeps her anchored. The institution supports her chess dreams, ensuring that she can chase titles without losing her footing in academics. Despite missing her classes during tournaments, she always returns to write her exams.

The police escort to the airport is a fading memory. The reality is planning the next train journey. For Sharvaanica, the world title is not a finish line but a checkpoint. The family’s strategy for the next tournament is already being mapped out, not on a chessboard, but through loan calculations, her sister’s paycheck, and the quiet hope that a sponsor might call. Yet, like Sharvaanica, they hold on to faith — that the deal she made with Murugan will see them through.

Those wishing to support Sharvaanica’s chess journey can reach out to her mother, Anburoja, at 9952835616.