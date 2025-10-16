Animal activist files complaint alleging repeated dog abuse at Kilpauk police quarters, submits CCTV evidence

CHENNAI: Claiming that dogs are being killed and subjected to brutality on the Kilpauk police quarters compound, an animal activist has filed a complaint with the Kilpauk police on Wednesday.

The activist, M Vignesh, president of Almighty Animal Care Trust, in his complaint, accused a resident and her husband of torturing stray dogs over several months. He also submitted a CCTV footage, showing multiple incidents of abuse. However, an FIR is yet to be registered.

He said on Tuesday morning, the woman’s husband allegedly beat a female dog to death, stuffed the carcass into a sack and disposed it, adding that earlier in the morning, he was seen throwing a puppy into a drain.

The CCTV also captured earlier incidents on October 4, October 2, and August 12, where puppies were stuffed in sacks, and dogs kicked and attacked with logs. Vignesh urged the police to take immediate legal action under Section 325 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act, 1960.