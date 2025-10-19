Sewage-mixed water poses health risk to residents of Pattalam, Pulianthope

CHENNAI: For over 10 days, residents of Pattalam and Pulianthope said they have been dealing with drinking water contaminated by sewage, leading to many residents falling sick. The residents said several parts of Pulianthope, including Munnuswamy Nagar, Parthasarathy Street, and Guruswamy Nagar, have been affected. The recent rain has also led to water getting stagnated, and mixing with sewage, particularly in the Pattalam area.

According to GCC’s ICCC data, within 24 hours since October 17 morning, the average rainfall was recorded as 3.13 cm, with highest rainfall recorded at Wimco Nagar (7.7cm), Ennore (7 cm), and Thiruvottiyur (6.3cm). Residents told TNIE the drinking water supplied to the area developed a foul odour and discolouration in the last few days. They suspect damaged sewer lines to be the reason. After complaints, metro water officials have initiated the process of resolving the issue, they said.

“This problem has persisted for nearly a month but became severe in the last 15 days. My wife and children fell sick with loose stools, and at the hospital, we saw many other children from Pulianthope with the same complaints. That’s when we suspected water contamination,” said Srinivasan R (31), a resident of Munnuswamy Nagar.