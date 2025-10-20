The art of lighting up skies

Deepavali and the crackling of fireworks have been inseparable for as long as we know. Court verdicts and green crackers have not been able to silence the din, despite environmental concerns from gasping cities like Delhi, one of the largest consumers of fireworks. Were celebrations in India always noisy and bright? Did gunpowder creep into only Hindu festivals like Deepavali?
Art gives us ample pictorial evidence of how ancient is the joy of watching the night sky light up with a burst of hues. As with all things in life, firecrackers too originated in China. Dating back to 700 CE, the Chinese used gunpowder in most festivities, in the belief that the noise would ward off evil spirits. Military expeditions and trade soon introduced the obstreperous substance to Indian shores.
RAJASTHAN
The miniature painting, which shows a princess delighting in the joys of a sparkler on her palace terrace, is from Kishangarh in Rajasthan. The rulers of Kishangarh were ardent patrons of the arts, and painting flourished during their reign. Their night paintings were unique, such as this one, which captures Deepavali celebrations among the princess and her companions. In the Kishangarh style of painting, darkness was depicted using dark blue instead of black. The artwork is today housed in the National Museum in Delhi.
LUCKNOW
The painting titled ‘Ladies Playing with Fireworks’ is a fine blend of European, Mughal, and Deccani influences and was executed by Mir Kalan Khan, a Lucknowi artist, in 1780. The four women in this artwork appear to be in a forest setting, with one woman actively participating in the Deepavali gala with a shimmering sparkler while the others watch with glee at the golden effect the firework has.
PUNJAB
Pahari paintings originated in the Himalayan kingdoms of North India and were very popular between the 17th to 19th centuries. The painting titled ‘Lady Holding a Sparkler’, from the Punjab Hills, dates back to 1800 and shows a couple playing with fireworks. The work is spectacular for its lighting effects, with the woman’s face glowing in the radiance of the sparkler. A monkey quietly watches from the shadows, adding a note of mischief to the scene.
Another painting from the same region, dating back to the same period, depicts another Deepavali celebration, but devoid of the male lover. Fleeing ducks replace the monkey, while the central figure in a pink sari loses herself to the pleasure of firecrackers.
VARIED CELEBRATIONS
Fireworks were not just used for Deepavali festivities. Several artworks illustrate the widespread use of it for marriages and other important occasions. In a painting of the marriage procession of Dara Shikoh, the eldest son of the Mughal Emperor Shah Jahan, fireworks are visible everywhere. Created between 1740 and 1750, it perfectly shows the grandeur that these visions of brilliant lights can bring to any occasion.
Similarly, the painting titled ‘ Fireworks on the night of Shab-I-Barat Feast’ from the 18th century is proof that these illuminations found their way into Muslim festivals too.
A WELL-DESERVED ACKNOWLEDGMENT
A perfect tribute to those who have, for centuries, perfected the art of making our Deepavali celebrations explode with glittering light is the painting ‘ Maker of Fireworks’, by an anonymous Kolkata artist from 1794.
May these expressions in art shed light on our country’s cultural heritage and serve as a reminder that it’s time we illuminate our skies with the sounds of peace, drowning out the noise of war and hate.