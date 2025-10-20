The art of lighting up skies

Deepavali and the crackling of fireworks have been inseparable for as long as we know. Court verdicts and green crackers have not been able to silence the din, despite environmental concerns from gasping cities like Delhi, one of the largest consumers of fireworks. Were celebrations in India always noisy and bright? Did gunpowder creep into only Hindu festivals like Deepavali?

Art gives us ample pictorial evidence of how ancient is the joy of watching the night sky light up with a burst of hues. As with all things in life, firecrackers too originated in China. Dating back to 700 CE, the Chinese used gunpowder in most festivities, in the belief that the noise would ward off evil spirits. Military expeditions and trade soon introduced the obstreperous substance to Indian shores.