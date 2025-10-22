Chennai receives heavy northeast monsoon showers, Medavakkam records 10 cm rainfall

CHENNAI: With the onset of the northeast monsoon, Chennai recorded an average rainfall of up to 4 cm on Tuesday, with heavy showers reported in the southern parts of the city. Medavakkam received the highest rainfall at 10 cm, followed by Okkiyam Thoraipakkam (9 cm), Sholinganallur and Kannagi Nagar (8 cm each), Injambakkam (6 cm), and Ayapakkam (5 cm). Light showers were recorded in areas such as MGR Nagar, Ambattur, and Kolathur.

Parts of the city witnessed water stagnation, including Gokilambal Nagar main road in Kannagi Nagar, Royapuram, GP Road in Mount Road, Royapettah High Road, Judge Jumbulingam Road in Mylapore, AGS Colony 3rd Main Road and 6th Cross Street in Velachery, and Dwaraga Nagar in Manali.

A resident of AGS Colony told the TNIE that despite the construction of a stormwater drain in 2022-23 along the 3rd Main Road, it has failed to serve its purpose as water stagnation continues.

The resident attributed this to the higher elevation of adjoining roads -- 8th & 6th cross street -- which leaves the 3rd Main Road at a lower level. “The problem here is not the absence of drains but the lack of road correction. Since both adjoining roads are at a higher level, the drains too are elevated, leaving no outlet for water to drain from the lower section of the 3rd Main Road,” the person said.