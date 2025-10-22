Negligence case booked month after woman found dead in silt pit in Chennai

CHENNAI: A month after a 41-year-old woman died after falling into an uncovered silt catch pit in Choolaimedu, police have registered a case of negligence. However, no individual has been named as an accused yet, police sources said.

The incident occurred in the early hours of September 2. The deceased, Deepa (41), lived with her 20-year-old daughter and her mother and worked as a domestic aide. She was returning home after visiting a nearby shop when she accidentally fell into the open pit. The body was noticed the next morning by passersby, who alerted the police. It was taken to a hospital, where doctors declared her brought dead. After ruling out foul play, the Choolaimedu Police have now registered a case under Section 106 of the BNS for causing death by negligence. Probe is on.