CM Stalin reopens renovated Adyar Eco Park in Chennai

CHENNAI: Chief Minister M K Stalin on Friday reopened the renovated Tholkappia Poonga, also known as Adyar Eco Park, at Raja Annamalaipuram for public use. The 58-acre park, developed to conserve the Adyar estuary ecosystem, was upgraded at a cost of Rs 42.45 crore under the Chennai Rivers Restoration Trust (CRRT).

The restored eco-park features a redesigned entrance arch, viewing tower, visitor area, children’s play zone, snack counters, new restrooms, open theatre, CCTV surveillance, and walking tracks. A skywalk connecting Phase I and Phase II and a triple-cell box culvert near Dr DGS Dhinakaran Salai improve accessibility.

The park will host environmental education and eco-learning programmes. Eco-tours will run from 9.30 am to 12.30 pm for school students on designated days, while guided public tours are scheduled from 2.30 pm to 4.30 pm for up to 100 participants per session, with online pre-registration at www.crrt.tn.gov.in.

The park remains open daily except Thursdays, with the 3.2-km walking trail accessible daily from 6.30-8 am and 4.30-6 pm. Entry fees range from Rs 10 for students to Rs 100 for video recording. Deputy CM Udhayanidhi Stalin and Ministers K N Nehru and P K Sekarbabu attended the event.