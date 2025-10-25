Rising from the rings: Chintadripet's boxers' stories

In the narrow lanes of Chintadripet, on the Cooum river bend, children in colourful jerseys run and form a narrow line. One can hear a familiar rhythm — neatly arranged steel vessels containing hot idlis and sambar, the clank of a steel lever starting an autorickshaw, and the Cooum river releasing its toxins.
Tucked between these narrow lanes and the everyday survival struggles of the neighbourhood, there is another known sound — the thud of gloves meeting punching bags, the sharp breaths of focused teenagers, and the echoes of dreams being shaped. Here, boxing is more than a sport. It’s a way out, a way up, and sometimes, the only way forward. As said by a former American professional boxer, “Boxing’s a poor man’s sport. We can’t afford to play golf and tennis. It is what it is. It’s kept so many kids off the street. It kept me off the street.”
Boxing is a culture for the kids here, says Kharthickeyen KS, an entrepreneur who runs Whakapapa Foundation with his wife Abinaya JL that supports these boxers. It reflects the pain and struggles for survival and emerges as a means of empowerment and aspiration for the community breathing here. “Boxing is a physically intense sport, hence these kids spend a lot of time and energy in their training process, not giving them any time to indulge in prevalent activities like drinking or smoking here, which is causing harm to the society,” he says, adding, “It also acts as a channel to express their emotions that they have bottled up because of their positions in society.”
Dreams beyond bruises
This sport has already begun producing champions. At the Chief Minister’s Trophy 2025, conducted between October 2 and 14, four boxers from Chennai bagged two golds and two silvers in the amateur boxing competition. Durga Sri SM, Charmi SM, S Dhanachezhian, and R Lenin train at Chintadripet’s GS Boxing Club. Each of these players carries a different story of gaining glory, but shares the same ring.
Overcoming a series of losses, this is among the first wins for Dhanachezhian, a student of SRMIST, who appeared in the U25 category. “I wanted to participate in National Juniors but lost in state-level selection, then I wanted to participate in Youth Games, but I lost that. During last year’s Khelo India, I lost in the quarter finals. But in the CM Trophy this year, I won silver,” he shares.
He took lessons from each time he stood in the ring, congratulating the opponent. He says, “In each of these losses, I learnt from my mistakes and applied them in the recurring games. For example, I didn’t guard to protect myself from punches, giving points to my opponents and an upper hand in winning. I have many cuts on my eyebrow, all over my face, and have broken my nose, lacking this action.”
Determined to lift the weight that even his shadows carry, for Dhanachezhian, boxing is the only way to carve a future that he dreams of when he is not practising. “My father motivates me to play, but it is my mother’s paasam (affection) and support that make me want to put in extra effort and win games. Enaku padippu avlova varadhu. Boxing la jeicha, sports quota vechu government job vangi appa amma va nalla paathukanum. (I am not very good at studies. By winning in boxing, I can secure a government job in sports quota, and take good care of my father and mother),” says the college graduate. A 3% reservation in government jobs is being offered to the winners of the Chief Minister’s Trophy state-level games in Tamil Nadu.
Every sweat that is wiped off the forehead by the 25-30 kids at the club is a step closer to education and employment. “I see this game as an opportunity to enter college, get a job and take care of my parents. They gave me a good life, and I want to give them a better one, and boxing is the means to achieve that,” says Charmi, a student from Lady MCTM Girls Higher Secondary School, Purusawalkam, who won gold in the CM Trophy.
The path that was laid over the past five years with tears, pain, and a complicated comfort with boxing wasn’t easy. “I used to cry when sent here to practice. But once I started participating in competitions, it made me realise that there is some talent in me,” she smiles. Her transformation is personal and powerful. “Five years ago, even walking was a difficult task for me. I used to run short of breath. But today, I am physically more active, I can run and push my limits,” adds the 17-year-old.
Strength through struggle
To be physically strong is as vital as being mentally strong. The six to nine minutes in the ring — depending on the class and category of the game — determines the way ahead, but being able to receive and give back punches with double the power decides the result of the game. These kids’ practice sessions are segmented accordingly. The morning sessions consist of warm-up exercises, running and weight lifting, and the evening sessions are where the actual practice happens. While the mornings are for building stamina and confidence, the evenings are for game strategy and counterpunching.
“We practice with boys here; our punches have become harder and more aggressive over time. Our stamina, and pain threshold have elevated, too,” shares Durga Sri, a student from SRM University, Vadapalani, who stepped into boxing to lose weight but found herself gaining a new life. “Seeking exercise for fitness, I was encouraged by my parents to join the club. During the weight loss journey, my coach motivated me to take part in a competition where I won gold at the 5th National Junior Girls’ Boxing Championship 2022 by BFI in Manipur. That motivated me to take up the sport full-time,” she says. “All this while my world was restricted to my home, school, and tuition. With boxing and the victories, I can travel across the country, take steps for my career through college admissions and job placements, and also people will know my name. They know who Durga Sri is. I won gold in the CM Trophy.”
And then there’s Lenin, a student at Kerala Vidyalayam. “I started boxing at the age of six. I used to observe my brother Siva Shankar practice in the ring and replicate the punches at home,” says the now 16-year-old. From punching in the air to learning and using his favourite techniques — one-two and side-to-side lateral movement — to winning silver at the CM Trophy, Lenin found a sport to cling on to and carve a recognition for himself. “The coach and annas at the club motivate me a lot and I am thankful to them for my win,” he adds.
Their coach, U Govindharaj, watches each of them like a proud father. “Sports make a man complete. It upgrades a man’s life,” he says. “The role of a coach is to create athletes. What I failed to do in my boxing days, I will achieve through my kids.”
Focus on a fair future
For these young athletes in this locality, boxing offers the discipline their environment denies, the purpose to stay undistracted in their life’s path, and the confidence their streets rarely nurture. At the heart of this quiet revolution stands Govindharaj, Whakapapa Foundation, divisional secretary Madhan Mohan, and the Minister of Youth Welfare and Sports Development, Udhayanidhi Stalin, who inaugurated a club, an extension of Independence Day park off Deputy Mayor Kabalamurthy Road.
Before the club, it was a playground open to the public. “The kids have a potential future from here. We did not have a ring and practised on the road. We reached this place after a lot of difficulties,” says the coach. At the club, the kids are given proper boxing equipment and sanitation facilities, but lack nutrition options. After this win, they hope for a visit from the Deputy Chief Minister. “The winners are from his constituency, it would boost the confidence of the kids if Udhayanidhi anna meets them once.”
The team is grateful to the government for supporting the participants in their limitations. “They (the government) provide train tickets, and everything that is needed for the participant. If the coach or a family member has to travel during tournaments, the foundation sponsors them with nutrition, medical expenses, entry fees, 50% travel via flights and accommodation, in addition to boxing gloves and pads for regular practices,” says Kharthickeyen. They request individuals to come forward to support them. The foundation is 80G, 12A, and CSR1 compliant and is registered under section 8 non-profit.
For now, the sound of gloves and grit continues to echo across the club, where boxing doesn’t just build bodies, but rebuilds lives.