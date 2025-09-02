SC order to hit three lakh teachers, associations seek special TET

CHENNAI: The Supreme Court’s judgment on Monday, directing all in-service secondary grade and graduate teachers in non-minority schools to clear the Teachers Eligibility Test (TET) within two years is set to affect nearly 3 lakh teachers across Tamil Nadu’s government, aided and private schools.

Of these, more than 90,000 are in government schools, sources said. With their jobs and promotions on the line, teachers’ associations have urged the government to hold a special TET examination for in-service staff, enabling them to meet the requirement without jeopardising their service.

Of the 5.4 lakh teachers employed in all schools across the state, over 3.5 lakh are secondary grade and graduate teachers.

According to Teachers Recruitment Board (TRB) statistics, since 2012, when the body first conducted TET in the state, a total of 37,28,435 candidates have taken the exam, but only 1,67,985 have passed. Of these, more than 1.35 lakh remain unappointed in government or government-aided schools as of 2023.

This indicates that only around 30,000 government and aided school teachers currently in service have cleared the test while their total strength is more than 2 lakh.