Style your balcony as you like it

Whether you live in a two-storey home or a small apartment, sometimes balconies are the only outdoor space you get. No balcony is too small to help you connect with nature while prioritising your time outdoors. From foldable furniture to tables attached to the railings, there are multiple ways the square footage of the balcony space can be maximised.

From enjoying your beverage of choice to lounge-ready sunbathing spots, well-designed balcony spaces provide a sanctuary to the sky. Balconies become great extenders of hosting areas, in which case the furniture can be café-like, making it a perfect setting for two people to enjoy full meals outside. With smart, space-saving solutions, balconies can be most functional while being exceedingly aesthetic.

Having outdoor spaces, no matter the scale, is a luxury, especially in the urban setting. Here are some ways you can romanticise them to add a haven to your everyday functionality.