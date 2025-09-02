Style your balcony as you like it

Whether you live in a two-storey home or a small apartment, sometimes balconies are the only outdoor space you get. No balcony is too small to help you connect with nature while prioritising your time outdoors. From foldable furniture to tables attached to the railings, there are multiple ways the square footage of the balcony space can be maximised.
From enjoying your beverage of choice to lounge-ready sunbathing spots, well-designed balcony spaces provide a sanctuary to the sky. Balconies become great extenders of hosting areas, in which case the furniture can be café-like, making it a perfect setting for two people to enjoy full meals outside. With smart, space-saving solutions, balconies can be most functional while being exceedingly aesthetic.
Having outdoor spaces, no matter the scale, is a luxury, especially in the urban setting. Here are some ways you can romanticise them to add a haven to your everyday functionality.
Multi-functional furniture
Whether you have a small balcony or have enough room to play with, multi-functional furniture is a no-brainer. Extra seats that become your coffee table when not in use, stackable seating varieties, floor cushions that can be moved around the other spaces, and foldable tables that can hold décor and planters when the hosting season is over. Also, keep in mind the durability of the materials used for these pieces so they stand the test of time.
Railing
Railings are the primary feature of every balcony, and builder-made ones are a sore to the eye oftentimes. Painting your railings is the most economical way to upgrade the aesthetics. Adding drapery or completely upgrading to a design that is personalised while renovating your space are other ways to treat this otherwise boring element of most outdoor spaces. If given the choice to do your own railing, always opt for thinner ones that do not compromise on safety. For example, a metal rail with clear toughened glass.
Flooring
Thanks to the advancement in this space, deck flooring and outdoor flooring solutions have now become economical and easily accessible. From paste-on tiles to faux grass, you can take your pick based on the aesthetics you are aiming for. Floor treatments like rugs are a great variable too if your space is enclosed and equipped to tackle the monsoons. A change in the flooring can uplift your outdoor spaces more than expected.
Styling your outdoors
Outdoor spaces, though, are separate enclosures; extending your indoor style makes it visually seamless. Keeping the colour palette similar, using the same accent features like lights or printed upholstery, makes your tiny terrace feel like a part of your bigger home.
Plants
The more, the merrier! Plants add warmth and life to any space effortlessly. Taking inspiration from your balcony views and landscapes around, add as many plants as your space can accommodate. It energises the surroundings and acts as an uplift to one’s mood, adding to the overall well-being of the homeowner.
Balconies are a getaway within your homes, and the curation of these spaces is as important as the rest of the house. Keeping in mind functionality and aesthetics, aspects like safety, weather control, and keeping the insects away are other key points to consider. Layer them with textures and customise the furniture setting to your personal hosting style. Happy sunrises and sunsets!