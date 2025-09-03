A pinch of pop and pink packs an arty punch in Chennai

A pot of water bubbles into life. A handful of tea leaves scatter across the heat, darkening the liquid as they unfurl. Ginger cracks under the pestle, while cardamom pods split open to release their perfume. The air thickens with spice and steam. Finally, the tea is poured into a waiting cup. The warmth seeps into the palm, an involuntary “ahhh” escapes after a sip — a fleeting moment of contentment drawn from the everyday.
For Purple, co-curator of Pop Punk, it is enjoying these small rituals that hold the essence of rebellion. “Think about it, like, when you wake up and have your routine of brushing your teeth or taking a shower,” they say. “Things that make you feel a little happy — not extraordinary, but everyday. Slowing down to make yourself a little happier is in itself a form of rebellion, especially in a world that insists on constant hustling.”
That belief shapes Pop Punk, the forthcoming arts event curated and organised by Sunshine House (curators John Faust and Purple). Bringing together visual artists, performers, musicians, and craftspeople, it is imagined as a celebration of joy.
The show borrows from two traditions. One is pop art, born in the 1950s and 60s, which pulled soup cans and comic strips into the gallery, insisting on the beauty of the everyday. Punk, the second, emerged from the rock scene of the ‘70s and ‘80s that tore down norms with noisy, unruly energy. Together, Pop Punk becomes a playful rebellion. A space where happiness itself becomes radical.
The event is also collaborative. Sunshine House has partners, including Goethe-Institut (venue partner), DakshinaChitra Museum, Orinam, Nam Veedu Nam Oor Nam Kadhai, and Koffee and Kalavaram. Each will lend its own dimension to the show. From queer-led music and dance performances with Orinam, to artist meet-ups guided by senior practitioners at DakshinaChitra, and conversations on Chennai’s culture with Nam Veedu Nam Oor Nam Kadhai.
Purple describes the curatorial process as weaving these strands into one fabric. “We’re inviting people to come be happy about the small things in life. The performances, the installations, even the workshops — they’re all about creating that space of joy.”
Visitors can expect queer classical dancers to open the show, the continuation of a Sunshine House tradition. A series of Charpoi Chatter talks will thread through the day, alongside performances such as Queer by the Nodes. Installations will reimagine familiar sights, a tea shop, for instance, rebuilt with art objects priced no higher than a cup of chai. There will also be a zine library, interactive workshops like blackout poetry led by artist Shloka from Bengaluru, and an artists’ market with around 20 participants.
Workshops leading up to the event have been designed to help participants navigate the economics of pop-up shows, build collaborations, and integrate their practice into community settings. Sunshine House insists the show is as much about the livelihood of artists as it is about the art.