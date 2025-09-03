A pinch of pop and pink packs an arty punch in Chennai

A pot of water bubbles into life. A handful of tea leaves scatter across the heat, darkening the liquid as they unfurl. Ginger cracks under the pestle, while cardamom pods split open to release their perfume. The air thickens with spice and steam. Finally, the tea is poured into a waiting cup. The warmth seeps into the palm, an involuntary “ahhh” escapes after a sip — a fleeting moment of contentment drawn from the everyday.

For Purple, co-curator of Pop Punk, it is enjoying these small rituals that hold the essence of rebellion. “Think about it, like, when you wake up and have your routine of brushing your teeth or taking a shower,” they say. “Things that make you feel a little happy — not extraordinary, but everyday. Slowing down to make yourself a little happier is in itself a form of rebellion, especially in a world that insists on constant hustling.”

That belief shapes Pop Punk, the forthcoming arts event curated and organised by Sunshine House (curators John Faust and Purple). Bringing together visual artists, performers, musicians, and craftspeople, it is imagined as a celebration of joy.