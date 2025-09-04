Adani’s Kattupalli Port in Chennai achieves milestone with record 35,000-tonne soda ash consignment

CHENNAI: Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone (APSEZ) has set a new benchmark in bulk cargo handling at its Kattupalli facility near Chennai, successfully discharging a 35,000-metric-tonne consignment of soda ash — the largest of its kind ever received at an Indian port.

The operation underscores Kattupalli’s emergence as a bulk cargo hub for South India, supported by mechanised handling systems, warehousing, and multimodal links that connect industries across Tamil Nadu and neighbouring states.

APSEZ said the record shipment highlighted both the port’s operational efficiency and its ability to manage high-volume cargo flows. “The smooth execution demonstrates Kattupalli’s capability to deliver speed and reliability for customers,” the company noted.

Kattupalli has become a key node in Adani’s strategy to expand India’s maritime infrastructure and strengthen its role in global supply chains, the release stated.