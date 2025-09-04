Chennai man arrested for murdering friend

CHENNAI: A 28-year-old man was arrested in Ayanavaram on charges of murdering his friend on Tuesday evening. The Ayanavaram police said the incident happened on Tuesday evening near KH Road and Gnanambal Garden junction. The victim was identified as Peer Mohammed (30), a painter from Perambur.

According to the complaint filed by Nagoor Meeran, the victim’s elder brother, Peer was speaking with his friend Bhuvi alias Gobinath, the police said. He left after a few minutes, but when he turned back he saw Gobinath beating up his brother with a wooden stick.

Peer was lying unconscious when and the paramedics arrived and declared him dead. Based on Meeran’s complaint, the Ayanavaram police registered a murder case.

A special team traced and arrested Gobinath the same night. The accused has six previous criminal cases against him, including two for attempted murder.