New electricity circle to come up in Tambaram

CHENNAI: In a move to speed up redressal of complaints and reduce workload, the Tamil Nadu Power Distribution Corporation Limited (TNPDCL) has decided to create a new Electricity Distribution Circle (EDC) with its headquarters at Tambaram. The circle will be carved out by bifurcating the existing Chengalpattu and Adyar EDCs.

“Chengalpattu EDC has over four lakh consumers, including those in Tambaram. Though there is no fixed consumer limit for forming a new circle, we consider factors like area and population density. Our focus is on improving services, like ensuring one connection per dwelling unit. Hence, we decided to bifurcate the circle to speed up the work,” a senior TNPDCL official told TNIE.

Tambaram, which has been witnessing rapid development, already has its own police commissionerate and other government offices. Once the new EDC becomes functional, residents of Tambaram and nearby areas can approach the superintending engineer’s office directly for electricity-related issues.

Explaining the procedure, another official said, “A team has been asked to prepare a feasibility report. This will cover details like the number of consumers and availability of infrastructure such as poles, transformers, and power lines in Chengalpattu. The work will be completed by the second week of September.”

The report will be submitted to the board for administrative approval. Currently, TNPDCL has 44 circles across the state.