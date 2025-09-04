TN sanctions Rs 2,126 crore for land acquisition on Poonamallee–Sunguvarchatram metro corridor

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu government has cleared the decks for preparatory work on the next phase of the Chennai Metro, authorising an outlay of Rs 2,126 crore to fund land acquisition, surveys and roadworks along the proposed western corridor between Poonamallee and Sunguvarchatram.

The 27.9 km extension, to be executed by Chennai Metro Rail Limited (CMRL), is awaiting formal approval from the Union government. Of the sanctioned amount, a substantial Rs 1,836 crore, nearly 86 per cent of the total, is earmarked for land acquisition, including compensation for existing structures, according to a Government Order.

The funding will be provided as subordinate debt to CMRL, in line with the state’s practice of underwriting early-stage metro expansion costs.