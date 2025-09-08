Four men held for two separate house break-ins

CHENNAI: Four men, who operated in separate two-member gangs, were arrested in separate house break-ins in Perungudi. The Thoraipakkam police recovered about four sovereigns of gold ornaments and three pairs of silver anklets.

In the first case, the police nabbed Ashwin (19) of Thiruvalluvar Nagar and Ayyanar (20) of Perungudi for a burglary at Kamatchi’s house in Perungudi. Kamatchi (38), a domestic help, returned from work on February 24 to find the door broken and three sovereigns of jewellery and a pair of silver anklets stolen, the police said. The duo were arrested with part of the loot -- one sovereign and one pair of silver anklets. The police said Ashwin already faces two cases, while Ayyanar has one.

In the second case, the police arrested Prakash (19) of Perungudi and Manikandan (35) of Thiruvalluvar Nagar for breaking into painter Devanathan’s house on August 8 and stealing five sovereigns. Three sovereigns and two pairs of silver anklets were recovered. Manikandan is a known history-sheeter, the police said.