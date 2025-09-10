Woman dies by suicide in lodge after quarrel; fiancé rushes home, kills self

CHENNAI: A 20-year-old woman was found dead in a Vepery lodge on Monday morning, while her 22-year-old boyfriend was later discovered dead at his Tiruvallur residence. Following preliminary investigation, the police said they suspect it to be a case of suicide following a quarrel.

The deceased were identified as K Trisha of Naduvankarai, Anna Nagar West, and S Robin of Tiruvallur. Both were employed in a textile showroom in Anna Nagar, where they had met four years ago. Sources also said that their families had recently agreed to their wedding.

According to the police, the couple checked into a Vepery lodge on Monday morning. A quarrel purportedly broke between the two, following which Robin left for Tiruvallur. Before leaving, he told one of his friends that Trisha had threatened to end her life and locked herself inside the room.

The friend, with the help of the lodge staff, entered the room and found the woman dead. The body was sent to Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital for postmortem.

Later in the day, Robin was also found dead at his house in Tiruvallur. Police suspect he too died by suicide. The body was sent for autopsy and cases of unnatural death have been registered at the Vepery and Tiruvallur police stations.

(Assistance for those having suicidal thoughts is available on TN’s health helpline 104 and Sneha’s helpline 044-24640050)

Wedding on the cards

Both were employed in a textile showroom in Anna Nagar. Sources also said that their families had recently agreed to their wedding