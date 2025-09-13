Jyotirgamaya: Diya Dhvani, a musical experience under candlelight

Chennai has been the epicentre of Carnatic and classical music, its sabhas and auditoriums reverberating with ragas and rhythms. For a change, from tomorrow, the city’s cultural landscape is set to witness something truly out of the usual. Live4You and SciArtsRUs present ‘Jyotirgamaya: Diya Dhvani’, a festival that celebrates Carnatic and classical music steeped in tradition, yet framed in a fresh perspective.

To give the music a different positioning and to be looked at from a different perspective, the organisers have chosen the century-old Museum Theatre as the venue. “Generally, concerts happen in a typical auditorium. We wanted to do it in a different venue, and the Museum Theatre is more like an Opera Hall. This will be done in ambient lighting with candles and diyas,” shares RSV Prakash, founder and chairperson of Live4You.

The four-day celebration will bring together 12 concerts by stalwarts, including Ranjani and Gayatri, Sikkil Gurucharan and Anil Srinivasan, Ramakrishnan Murthy, and Anitha Guha’s Bharathanjali at 6.45 pm, alongside a host of up-and-coming performers who will take the stage from 3 pm onwards. “You can catch these artistes performing in other places also. But the candlelight is something that is attracting people,” points out Prakash.