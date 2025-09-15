38-year-old man stabs wife, dies by suicide near Avadi

CHENNAI: Suspecting his wife’s fidelity, a 38-year-old man stabbed her multiple times and killed himself at their home near Avadi on Saturday. The woman is under treatment at a government hospital and her condition is stable, police said.

According to the Muthapudupet police, Saravanan alias Saran Raj (38) of Karimedu, a welder, had frequent quarrels with his wife, Sheela Rani (35), suspecting her of infidelity. Upset by this, Sheela, along with her nine-year-old son and seven-year-old daughter, had recently moved to her aunt’s house in the same locality. On Friday, Saran Raj persuaded her to return home, police said.

The couple reportedly fought again the next day, when Saran Raj, in a fit of rage, stabbed Sheela on the neck, hand and abdomen with a knife, police said. Believing she had died and allegedly fearing police action, he died by suicide.

Alerted by neighbours, Muthapudupet police rushed to the spot and took the couple to the Avadi Government Hospital. Doctors declared Saran Raj dead on arrival, while Sheela Rani was given first aid and referred to the Government Kilpauk Medical Medical College and Hospital for further treatment. A case has been registered and further inquiry is under way.

(Assistance for those having suicidal thoughts is available on TN’s health helpline 104 and Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline 044-24640050)