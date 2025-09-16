Treasure Hunting through MTC buses are now on Chennaiites bucketlist

What does it take to make a familiar place feel like history waiting to be unravelled? Apparently, it now only takes a cryptic clue, a ticking clock, and the stamina to explore.
For years, Marina Beach has been a Sunday ritual, Parry’s Corner, a shopping hub, Broadway, a blur of buses, and the city always in a hustle and bustle. But when these very spots turn into answers to riddles and checkpoints on a map, they suddenly transform into stages of a grand adventure. And that’s exactly what’s happening in Chennai today, where treasure hunts — curated by corporates, communities, and even the city’s governmental bodies — are transforming everyday places into thrilling discoveries.
Participants, who thought they knew their city inside out, are now learning that their railway station carries the second-longest name in the world, that Parry’s Corner hides one of the oldest churches of the subcontinent, and that even traffic chaos and bus depots can become part of the chase. In the end, the city itself becomes the prize — rediscovered one clue at a time.
For many Chennaiites, treasure hunts aren’t entirely new. They’ve long been the highlight of college culturals, where teams dash across campuses piecing together quirky clues. What’s different now is the scale. Many private players and brands have hosted treasure hunts (or scavenger hunts) throughout the years to build a community while also promoting their brands.
One of the players at the forefront of this city-wide wave is Nexus Consulting, a Bengaluru-based company that specialises in knowledge-based and activity-based events. “We started out with quizzes, but people always want something different and interesting. Treasure hunts gave us a way to move out of closed rooms and create experiences that made people see their city differently,” says Abid Abdulla, team lead of content at Nexus.
The organisation has curated corporate hunts across the country, but Chennai holds special significance. “Many of us on the team, including our founder, grew up here [Chennai],” Abid explains. “So when MTC [Metropolitan Transport Corporation] approached us to design a citywide bus treasure hunt, it felt like homecoming. We wanted participants not just to solve clues but to experience the city in a way that makes them pause and notice.”
That pause often came in surprising ways. Participants, on Auguts 30, were sent to Mount Road Bilal to buy its famous bun-butter-jam, only to be asked to capture a photo in front of Tarapore Towers — a completely functioning digital clock — a detail many fail to notice. Others raced through Spencer Plaza, stopping to take pictures under its dome, tracing the clue from Varanam Aayiram’s song. “These are places we think we know, but in the rush of daily life, we hardly stop to notice them,” Abid says.
MTC has hosted annual treasure hunts as part of Madras Day celebrations — one each in 2024 and 2025. “We wanted people, especially those who don’t usually travel by bus, to see the city through public transport,” says Prabakar, an MTC representative. “Last year’s hunt had such an impact that many participants returned this year too.”
For participants, the hunt reshaped their relationship with Chennai. Junaid Ahmed, the youngest teammate among two others in his team, says, “The most exciting part was cracking the tough clues and reaching the right spot after a lot of thinking. Even the most familiar places looked completely new and adventurous.” One such moment for him was noticing the Ilango Adigal statue in detail for the first time. “The engravings were so intricate — I had passed by it so many times, but never paid attention. The hunt made me realise Chennai has so many hidden stories,” he adds.
The journey was not only about places but also about people. Junaid recalls running through traffic to catch buses, laughing over missed clues, and learning to solve problems with teammates much older than him. “By the end, I had made some really good friends,” he says. “Treasure hunts should continue because they push people to explore the city, think differently, and connect with others in a fun way.”
Naveenraj, another participant, echoes similar sentiments. Despite visiting Marina Beach often, he confesses he had only associated the stretch with the Kannagi statue. “We missed out on the Kambar statue near Anna Square bus stop. That was surprising. Even though I had visited Marina so many times, I didn’t know the little details,” he admits.
His team dynamics turned the challenge into joy. “Each person worked on one clue, and we supported each other whenever someone needed a break,” he says. For Naveenraj — who had never attempted puzzles or hunts even as a child — the event was eye-opening. “It was like gaining a new skill. Now I want to take part every year and do better with my team,” he says.
For the organisers, these moments are rewarding. “It’s not about testing general knowledge,” Abid notes. “It’s about creating simple, engaging clues that make people see familiar places differently. In the end, it’s about giving them a reason to pause and discover their city again.”
Looking ahead, Abid believes that hunts will continue to grow. “In metro cities, people are always looking for ways to connect — beyond eating out or going to the mall. Treasure hunts offer a mix of fun, learning, and community. I see them becoming part of the city’s culture, a new way to experience Chennai while bonding with friends or family,” he says.
Following trivia nights, themed parties, heritage walks, lectures and talks, treasure hunts now join the list of every Chennaiites’ ‘must-try’ bucket list.