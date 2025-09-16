Treasure Hunting through MTC buses are now on Chennaiites bucketlist

What does it take to make a familiar place feel like history waiting to be unravelled? Apparently, it now only takes a cryptic clue, a ticking clock, and the stamina to explore.

For years, Marina Beach has been a Sunday ritual, Parry’s Corner, a shopping hub, Broadway, a blur of buses, and the city always in a hustle and bustle. But when these very spots turn into answers to riddles and checkpoints on a map, they suddenly transform into stages of a grand adventure. And that’s exactly what’s happening in Chennai today, where treasure hunts — curated by corporates, communities, and even the city’s governmental bodies —­­ are transforming everyday places into thrilling discoveries.

Participants, who thought they knew their city inside out, are now learning that their railway station carries the second-longest name in the world, that Parry’s Corner hides one of the oldest churches of the subcontinent, and that even traffic chaos and bus depots can become part of the chase. In the end, the city itself becomes the prize — rediscovered one clue at a time.