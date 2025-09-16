Tunes turn into service in ‘Carmeni Selvam’

When films are announced for a Deepavali release, the focus is mainly on their star-studded cast. This year, when director Ram Chakri’s Carmeni Selvam, starring Samuthirakani and Gautham Vasudev Menon, was announced as a Deepavali release, the focus was on one particular credit. The music is not credited to an individual, rather to an organisation — Musicloud Studio and Technology — for providing ‘Music as a Service’ for the film. Explaining, director Ram says, “Currently, the cost of producing a film is increasing by the day, which results in the business becoming unsafe for the producer. So, in order to back good content, the cost of production has to come down. And one of the ways to go about that was to bring down the cost of music production.”

Ramanujan MK, the founder of Musicloud Studio & Technology, had previously worked with Ram on Kuraiondrum Illai, headlined by Amrutha Srinivasan. “We wanted to give more structure to the production of music,” says Ramanujan.

According to director Ram, with the use of such a service, a revenue model has been worked out between the producers of Carmeni Selvam and Musicloud Studio & Technology. “Under this revenue model, everyone who is involved, like the sound engineers, instrumentalists, programmers, will receive a share of the royalty,” says Ram.