Road closure for Tirupati Thirukudai procession

CHENNAI: Chennai Traffic Police have announced traffic modifications for the Tirupati Thirukudai road-walk procession scheduled on Wednesday, as a large turnout of devotees is expected.

To ensure smooth traffic flow and prevent congestion, several roads along the procession route will remain closed at specified times. Vehicular movement on NSC Bose Road, Mint Road and connecting roads will be prohibited from 8 am until the procession crosses Wall Tax Road.

Motorists are advised to use EVR Salai, Rajaji Salai, Wall Tax Road, Basin Bridge Road and Prakasam Salai as alternatives. Wall Tax Road and its connecting roads will remain closed from 3 pm until the procession passes Elephant Gate Bridge, with alternate routes including Basin Bridge Road, Mint Road via Prakasam Salai, Rajaji Salai, EVR Salai, Muthuswamy Road and Rajaji Road.

Traffic diversions will also operate at key points: At Demelows Point, Choolai Roundana, Choolai High Road, Avadhana Papiya Road, Perambur Barracks Road, Ottery Bridge, and Konnur One Point, vehicles will be redirected along specified alternate routes.

Motorists are urged to follow diversions and plan their travel to avoid delays.