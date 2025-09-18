Chennai health centres redirect rabies vaccine seekers to larger hospitals wastage concerns

CHENNAI: Despite stocking anti-rabies vaccine (ARV) vials, several corporation-run health centres in Chennai continue to redirect dog-bite victims to larger government hospitals, citing potential wastage of doses.

This practice persists even though health and family welfare department officials, including Health Minister Ma Subramanian, have repeatedly advised staff in hospitals, primary health centres and Urban Primary Health Centres (UPHCs) across the state not to deny ARV to anyone due to concerns over wastage.

A visit by TNIE to three UPHCs and one Urban Health and Wellness Centre run by the Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC), following the recent death of a man due to rabies, revealed that this trend of redirecting anyone approaching the centres for ARV to nearby bigger government hospitals is widely prevalent.

In all four centres – two in Tiruvottiyur, one in Thiru Vi Ka Nagar and one in Teynampet zones of the GCC – staff, speaking on condition of anonymity, said that if a person approaches the centre after being bitten by a dog, they usually administer a tetanus (TT) injection, advise the person to clean the wound thoroughly, and then redirect them to the nearest government hospital for ARV.

For instance, at the Urban Health and Wellness Centre on Bharathi Road in Perambur, staff told TNIE on Tuesday that they did not administer ARV.