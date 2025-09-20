Two schoolboys drown in lake near Tambaram

CHENNAI: Two schoolboys drowned in the Chitlapakkam lake near Tambaram on Thursday evening. The deceased, identified as Lokesh (13) of Periyar Street and Sanjay (12) of Kannappan Street, were studying in Class 8 at a government school in Selaiyur. Both of them did not know swimming, the police said.

The police said the parents of the boys lodged a complaint with the Chitlapakkam police after they did not reach home after school on Thursday evening.

Early on Friday morning, people spotted the bodies of the boys floating in the lake and alerted the police. Fire and Rescue personnel retrieved the bodies later, the police said.

Preliminary investigations revealed the boys had left their schoolbooks and footwear on the bank before entering the water.

The police suspect that the boys must have stepped into the lake to take bath and may have ventured into the deeper part of the lake and drowned as neither knew swimming.

The bodies were sent to Chromepet Government Hospital for postmortem, and a case has been registered for further investigation.