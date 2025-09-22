Chennai collectorate to get new address in Guindy

CHENNAI: The district collectorate office, currently functioning out of M Singaravelar Maaligai on Rajaji Salai, will be relocated to a new location in Guindy near the Madras Race Course. Revenue department sources said that the new building will not come up within the race course premises, as suggested by initial media reports.

“This will not be built within the race course premises where the ponds are being dug up by the city corporation to attract run-off from frequently-flooding nearby areas. However, it will be on government-owned land located near the race course and the Guindy railway station,” said a revenue department official.

Inadequate space at the existing eight-storey building was cited as the primary reason for the shift. The first floor houses the civil and additional sessions courts, while the second floor accommodates the offices of the district Adi Dravidar welfare, district backward classes welfare, TAHDCO, and a civil court. The remaining floors are used as administrative space, including the collector’s office.

Speaking to TNIE, an official from the collectorate noted that since the current building is occupied by both courts and the administration offices, it often leads to overcrowding owing to heavy footfall.