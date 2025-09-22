Treats from a food street

The air was heavy with the smell of frying and roasting. Stalls stood in a row, each busy with its own trade. A man spread dosa batter in quick circles on a hot plate, while beside him another arranged gulab jamuns that shone with syrup. It looked like a lively bazaar, capturing the spirit of whole of India. It was at Ampa Skyone, where Khau Gali had opened its fourth edition.
The three-day food festival, curated by organiser Nikkhil Kinger, brought together over 15 brands — a mix that stretches from household names like Old Madras Baking Company and Roll Baby Roll to fast-growing cloud kitchens such as Buddy’s Kitchen and Hungry Bog. “Khau Gali means a food street, and that’s exactly the experience we try to create. We bring established brands and cloud kitchens onto a common platform, giving people everything from South Indian meals and North Indian chaats to ice creams and panipuri under one roof,” shares Nikkhil. The festival is presented by Ampa Skyone and The Yellow Door, with support from Swiggy Scenes, Lunked Events & Décor, Old Madras Baking Company, Roasted Beans Co., and Madras Foodies. TNIE was the print partner of the event.
The organiser was clear about the principle of the event, monopoly for stall owners. “If there’s one cupcake brand, they are the only ones selling cupcakes. This avoids competition among stall owners, boosts their sales, and encourages them to experiment and grow,” he said. The approach found eager takers, with between five and seven thousand visitors recorded each day.
Khau Gali has always been a weekend affair, but this year marked its first venture into the late hours. “Friday and Saturday, we stayed open till midnight, while Sunday it went on till 10 pm,” said Nikkhil. The curation extended beyond variety and ambience to inclusivity. “We had a separate section for Jain food this time. It ensured that people who prefer pure vegetarian food, or even have an issue with the smell of non-veg dishes, could enjoy the festival without discomfort.” Namma Sugam Cafe and Oye Hoye were among those offering Jain-friendly options.
Now in its fourth edition, Khau Gali has become a fixture in the city’s cultural calendar, celebrated as much for its sense of community as for its flavours.