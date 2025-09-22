Treats from a food street

The air was heavy with the smell of frying and roasting. Stalls stood in a row, each busy with its own trade. A man spread dosa batter in quick circles on a hot plate, while beside him another arranged gulab jamuns that shone with syrup. It looked like a lively bazaar, capturing the spirit of whole of India. It was at Ampa Skyone, where Khau Gali had opened its fourth edition.

The three-day food festival, curated by organiser Nikkhil Kinger, brought together over 15 brands — a mix that stretches from household names like Old Madras Baking Company and Roll Baby Roll to fast-growing cloud kitchens such as Buddy’s Kitchen and Hungry Bog. “Khau Gali means a food street, and that’s exactly the experience we try to create. We bring established brands and cloud kitchens onto a common platform, giving people everything from South Indian meals and North Indian chaats to ice creams and panipuri under one roof,” shares Nikkhil. The festival is presented by Ampa Skyone and The Yellow Door, with support from Swiggy Scenes, Lunked Events & Décor, Old Madras Baking Company, Roasted Beans Co., and Madras Foodies. TNIE was the print partner of the event.