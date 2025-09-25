Nurturing Blossoms: To the women who built futures

The Founder’s Day celebration at Bala Mandir Kamaraj Trust always carries its own magic. This year, after the Villupattu and the warm applause for teachers, the audience leaned in a little closer. The general secretary rose to speak about a new book, Nurturing Blossoms. Its author, Dr Rama Narayanan, explained that it tells the story of three women whose vision shaped early childhood care in India and whose work was closely tied to Bala Mandir. It pays tribute to S Manjubhashini, Dr Anandalakshmy and Jaya Krishnaswamy. The book’s release carried forward the women’s vision, inspiring others to build on the foundation they laid.
“It was not just about documenting the lives of these women. If we deeply look into and reflect on what they have done, the most important message comes to the world today — success and happiness is not something that you pursue. It ensues as a result of your actions,” shared Dr Rama.
She began writing after Dr Anandalakshmy’s passing. “Five years back, if somebody had asked whether I would write a book, I would have said no. But I realised there was something worthwhile to tell the world about three remarkable women, two of whom I had the fortune to meet and work with.”
Dr Rama first connected with Bala Mandir in the late 1990s through the Network for Information on Parenting. She later worked with both Anandalakshmy and Jaya on projects including the Learning Through Play calendar, tsunami rehabilitation and the annual Nutrifest. “All these women have proved that they never set out to achieve something for themselves. They constantly thought about how they could make a difference to the larger world. That is another important message that comes through this book,” Dr Rama says.
The book was released by theatre actor PC Ramakrishna, grandson of Manjubhashini; psychiatrist Dr Suma Balagopal, niece of Anandalakshmy; and scientist Dr K Vijayaraghavan, son of Jaya Krishnaswamy. “This event just gives a family extension,” said Bala Mandir’s general secretary Maya Gaitonde. Dr Rama also requested to try and translate the book to Tamil as it can reach more people and be of help to them.