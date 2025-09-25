Nurturing Blossoms: To the women who built futures

The Founder’s Day celebration at Bala Mandir Kamaraj Trust always carries its own magic. This year, after the Villupattu and the warm applause for teachers, the audience leaned in a little closer. The general secretary rose to speak about a new book, Nurturing Blossoms. Its author, Dr Rama Narayanan, explained that it tells the story of three women whose vision shaped early childhood care in India and whose work was closely tied to Bala Mandir. It pays tribute to S Manjubhashini, Dr Anandalakshmy and Jaya Krishnaswamy. The book’s release carried forward the women’s vision, inspiring others to build on the foundation they laid.

“It was not just about documenting the lives of these women. If we deeply look into and reflect on what they have done, the most important message comes to the world today — success and happiness is not something that you pursue. It ensues as a result of your actions,” shared Dr Rama.

She began writing after Dr Anandalakshmy’s passing. “Five years back, if somebody had asked whether I would write a book, I would have said no. But I realised there was something worthwhile to tell the world about three remarkable women, two of whom I had the fortune to meet and work with.”