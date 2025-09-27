Strangers on trips are redefining tourism in India

In many Indian homes, freedom comes with strings attached: ‘You can go out… but only with someone we know’ or ‘Enjoy the trip… but call us every hour.’ Growing up, the memories associated with travel are filled with carefully curated temple visits, where the little excitement of stepping into a bustling festival or a temple courtyard was always under adult supervision. Solo travel or even a trip with friends was rarely on the table, often dismissed as a distant, impractical fantasy.

Today, a new wave of travel is quietly challenging these boundaries. Strangers’ travel communities are creating spaces where solo travellers or a couple of friends who are looking for a change, can step onto trains, buses, and planes with nothing but curiosity and the courage to travel with complete strangers.

Unknown to Known

The idea of venturing out with complete strangers initially provokes anxiety for many. ‘What if I don’t get along with them? What if it feels unsafe?’ Ask those who have taken such trips and you’ll hear about friendships formed overnight during travel, spontaneous jam sessions around campfires, and the quiet comfort of knowing you’re never truly alone on the road.