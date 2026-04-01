Laurels for sports personalities

Chennai, a sports hub that has nurtured many a sports person, also never fails to recognise their achievements. Through clubs, events, and even special functions in schools and colleges, these sportspersons are often bestowed with honours. For 14 years now, the Rotary Club of Madras T Nagar has honoured sports persons and those associated with various sports. On Monday, celebrating the club’s 40 years of service, two individuals who have made significant contributions to sports — ace table tennis player Sharath Kamal, and Paramjit Singh, a tournament director with the Indian Golf Union — were bestowed with the Life Time Achievement Award and the Vocational Excellence Award, respectively. Tennis legend Vijay Amritraj was the chief guest.

An elated Sharath, arguably India’s greatest paddler, told CE, “It is nice to get the award. But getting it from Vijay Amritraj sir is fantastic. I have a long-standing relationship with this Rotary Club; it is like a family to me. I went to school with some of the members here.”