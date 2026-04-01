The charms of Chettinad: How these palatial mansions blend beauty with brain

Sri Letchmi Vilas, an opulent building stands tall on a street in Athangudi. Painted in cream colour, a subtle sage green gate opens for visitors. Above it is a vibrantly carved motif of Goddess Lakshmi on a lotus, surrounded by celestial beings. Further above on another beam is a similar sculpture; only here she is guarded by sculptures of officers. A few metres down the lane, the entrance to another building bears a wide canopy-like structure, painted with intricate designs, protecting you from the sun.

You’ll spot this interplay of mythology, reality, and design in the palace-like homes in this district.

The Chettinad houses are said to be built by the affluent Nattukottai Chettiar community, who were into global trade. These homes are proud reminders of a worldly past, with Chettiar merchants building banking networks from Burma to Ceylon, Malaya, and Singapore in the 19th and early 20th centuries. As their fortunes grew overseas, they poured that wealth into turning their homeland into a showcase of far-flung influences.