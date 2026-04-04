Good morning messages: Visual rituals that connect

There was once a period in history when wishing someone a ‘good morning’ or ‘good night’ involved the use of vocal chords and required physical presence. Morning greetings were reserved for those who saw your sleepy, pyjama-clad mornings, your teachers who started you off on your day’s lessons, and your boss at work when summoned to the office cabin. Good nights, meanwhile, were family bound — for life partners and mothers who tucked you into bed. In that pre-WhatsApp era, no one ever imagined that one day, we would be assailed by digital versions of these wishes at every dawn and dusk.

But here we are, waking up every morning to a cacophony of images ranging from the uncomplicated to the intensely deep ones that knock us out of our leftover dreams from last night, from the minute we touch our phones with eyes still intoxicated by the remnants of sleep. We go to bed with acquaintances wishing us ‘sweet dreams’ with posters of the moon to coax us into sound slumber. So, how did all this begin? When did our quiet routines turn into this torrential deluge?