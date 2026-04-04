Good morning messages: Visual rituals that connect

There was once a period in history when wishing someone a ‘good morning’ or ‘good night’ involved the use of vocal chords and required physical presence. Morning greetings were reserved for those who saw your sleepy, pyjama-clad mornings, your teachers who started you off on your day’s lessons, and your boss at work when summoned to the office cabin. Good nights, meanwhile, were family bound — for life partners and mothers who tucked you into bed. In that pre-WhatsApp era, no one ever imagined that one day, we would be assailed by digital versions of these wishes at every dawn and dusk.
But here we are, waking up every morning to a cacophony of images ranging from the uncomplicated to the intensely deep ones that knock us out of our leftover dreams from last night, from the minute we touch our phones with eyes still intoxicated by the remnants of sleep. We go to bed with acquaintances wishing us ‘sweet dreams’ with posters of the moon to coax us into sound slumber. So, how did all this begin? When did our quiet routines turn into this torrential deluge?
The trend started way back in 2015 but seriously caught on in 2018, when the usage of smartphones became popular. By early 2018, most smartphones were even running out of storage space because of the influx of these images! They pop up out of nowhere, creator unknown, and though not categorised as art, they comprise images that symbolise varied things.
We’ve all woken up to the customary ‘sunrise good mornings’ that speak of new beginnings. There are the scenery wishes that are meant to cool our eyes and calm our mind. No mobile phone user with a data plan can ever escape the flowery morning wishes. Roses in every colour rule the roost, spreading warmth and beauty. The faithful send along holy images, reminding us to seek divine intervention to get through the day, while puppies, kittens, and babies are sent to bring on the cuteness-overloaded feeling. Then there is the cup of steaming hot coffee greeting, sent even before you actually make yours, subtly sharing your wake-up pattern.
But none of these suffice for the ones who believe that life is a celebration. From them comes the gold and the glitter that flashes out of texts and fonts, in an attempt to redirect you to the festive mood from daybreak. Those leaning towards contemplation can find solace in the inspirational quotes with images of strength like a roaring lion and the peace lovers among us have their share of doves and praying hands to blissfully sleep.
Whether we like it or not, this ritual has invaded every smartphone in every household. It may never compare to a face-to-face salutation but it still goes to show that someone out there has thought of you, and has taken the time to wish you a beautiful day or a peaceful night.
In these isolated times that we live in, this picture texting may serve to socially connect lest we forget those we once knew. And to those of you reading this, here’s a plain ol’ good morning!