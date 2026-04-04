No firm eligible to provide robots to clear Chennai sewer lines

CHENNAI: The ambitious plan of Chennai Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (Metro Water) to deploy robots to detect leaks in underground water and sewer pipelines has hit a roadblock as the ‘Water Manager’ could not find any qualified firm to provide and operate the robots.

A Metro Water official, privy to the development, said a tender was floated in January inviting eligible firms to provide the service. “A few bids were received. Upon scrutiny, it was found all the firms that submitted bids did not meet the eligibility criteria,” the official added.

Further, the official said a fresh tender has been floated hoping for widespread participation from the eligible companies. At the same time, Metro Water did not relax eligibility criteria in the re-tender process.

Without disclosing the number of bids received, the official explained the robotic technology for pipeline maintenance is a new technology and there are not sufficient options in the market to choose from. “Re-tender has been floated to attract more competition. Bids will be opened and the work order will be issued after the election,” the official added.