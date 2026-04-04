Padaam: A textile exhibition that weaves artistic images on fabric

Tucked a kilometre away from the ever-rushing MGR Chennai Central Railway Station, stands the serene campus of Government College of Fine Arts, one of India’s oldest art institutions. Its corridors carry the weight of generations of artists who have passed through its studios, exhibitions, classrooms, and courtyards.

Step further in, and that quiet begins to take form. At the entrance to the exhibition space hangs a vertical banner, rising parallel to the height of the building. But as you step inside, there is almost nothing. A wide, deliberate emptiness stretches across the floor before a lone handloom comes into view. It stands at the centre, with handwoven stoles dyed in earthy tones hanging above it. This is the scene that opens to Padaam, a textile exhibition hosted by the final-year BFA students of the institution at their home ground.