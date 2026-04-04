Woman injured as manja thread slashes her neck in Chennai

CHENNAI: In yet another incident of manja thread causing injuries, a 41-year-old woman suffered a cut on her neck after the thread struck her while she was driving a two-wheeler at Vadapalani on Thursday evening. The police are probing to trace the persons who were using the thread.

The Ashok Nagar police identified the injured woman as Krithika (41), a resident of Nesapakkam near KK Nagar. She was heading to her daughter’s school to bring her home when the incident occurred at the 100 Feet Road signal.

A loose manja string, coated with glue and powdered glass and commonly used for kite flying, suddenly slashed across her neck, causing an injury. She managed to stop the vehicle as passersby and traffic police rushed to help and freed her from the thread. She was taken to a private hospital in Vadapalani, where doctors treated her and said she was out of danger.

Recently, on March 22, a lawyer Mohammed Rasheed (26) was injured after a manja thread struck him on the Maduravoyal flyover. Police later arrested Brain Anthony (22) and Shamsudeen (40), detained a juvenile, and seized 450 kites and six manja rolls.