Law student abducted, assaulted in Tambaram after 'breakup dispute'; four suspects held in Chennai

CHENNAI: A 19-year-old law student was allegedly abducted and assaulted by a group in Tambaram after warning him to stay away from his former girlfriend. The police have registered a case and secured four suspects, while efforts are on to trace others.

The complainant, Sasikumar (19), a native of Cuddalore district, was staying in a rented house in Koyambedu. He was pursuing law at a private college in Maduravoyal and working part-time at the Koyambedu market.

The police said he had been in a relationship with a 20-year-old college student from Tambaram for about a year. The two reportedly separated last month following a dispute.

After the breakup, Sasikumar allegedly approached the girl seeking repayment of money he claimed to have spent during the relationship and also informed her friends about their past. The woman, in turn, told her friends that he was harassing her.

On Friday, a group allegedly lured Sasikumar near Koyambedu under the pretext of resolving the issue and forced him into a car. He was taken to a house in East Tambaram, confined in a room and assaulted.

Sasikumar later managed to escape and lodged a complaint at the Chennai Mofussil Bus Terminus police station.