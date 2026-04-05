Chennai

Man assaulted, shop vandalised on Marina Beach over alleged weekly ‘fee’ demand by group

A 29-year-old textile stall worker was attacked after he refused to pay Rs 100 weekly fee demanded by a group claiming to be traders’ association members; he is undergoing treatment at Omandurar hospital.
Image used for representational purposes.
Image used for representational purposes.Center-Center-Chennai
Express News Service
Updated on
1 min read

CHENNAI: A 29-year-old man was allegedly assaulted and his makeshift shop vandalised on Marina Beach after he refused to pay the ‘weekly fee’ demanded by a group on Friday night. The victim, Subhash (29), a resident of MKB Nagar, helps his father run a small textile stall on the beach.

According to the police, a group claiming to be office-bearers of the Anna-MGR Mausoleum Marina Beach Traders’ Association approached him around 10.30 pm and demanded a weekly payment of Rs 100.

When Subhash refused, the group allegedly ransacked the shop and attacked him with a crowbar. He sustained injuries and was admitted to the Government Multi Super Speciality Hospital at Omandurar Estate for treatment.

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