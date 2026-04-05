West Bengal worker injured after touching snapped high-tension cable at construction site in Chennai

CHENNAI: A 35-year-old worker from West Bengal suffered injuries after coming in contact with a snapped high-tension power line at a construction site in Puzhal on Friday night.

The injured, Alamgi, is a mason staying at an under-construction building in Kavangarai Nagar near Puzhal. According to the police, he had been working at the site for the past two months. On Friday night, after work, Alamgi was sitting near the entrance of the building when he noticed a snapped power cable lying on the premises. Unaware of the danger, he attempted to shift it with bare hands.

He sustained injuries to his left hand and shoulder. The co-workers shifted him to the Government Stanley Hospital, where he is reported to be stable. The police visited the spot and registered a case.

The electricity board officials said a probe is on to determine how the cable snapped. They also added no compensation is likely as the injuries are minor.