A writer's gill danda' connect

Munshi Premchand, one of the most celebrated writers in India, has written a wonderful story called Gilli Danda. Written in 1933 when the British still ruled India, he began the story with an emphasis on the importance and charm of indigenous games versus traditional games.

I loosely translate his words: “Whether our English friends believe it or not, I would say gilli danda is the king of all sports. Even now, when I see boys playing gilli danda, I feel like going and playing with them. No need for a lawn, no court, or net. You can cut a branch from a tree, make a gilli, and when two people arrive, the game begins… I love gilli more than all sports and gilli is the sweetest of my childhood memories.”

The narrator looks back at his childhood in a village, where his closest friend was poor, but an exceptionally skilled player of the traditional game gilli danda. As children, they played together — arguing, cheating, and making up. The game created a space where all children were equals.