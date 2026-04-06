Chennai doctor dies by suicide due to opposition from kin over choice of life partner

CHENNAI: A 31-year-old female doctor at a private hospital in Potheri died by suicide on Friday night, allegedly following opposition from her brother and relatives over her choice of partner in marriage.

The deceased was identified as K Aarthi, who was working as an anaesthesiologist at the hospital for the past year. She had lost her parents during her college days and was brought up by her elder brother Aravind Kumar, a doctor based in Chengalpattu.

Police sources said Aarthi was in a relationship with a 31-year-old orthopaedic doctor working at a private hospital in Kodambakkam. When she informed her brother about the relationship, the response was not favourable.

Her partner had also delayed talking to his family about the relationship, police said. Meanwhile, her relatives had begun searching for a marriage alliance, which she had reportedly opposed for the last four months.

Following a recent argument, Aarthi moved out of her brother’s residence and had been staying at a friend’s apartment near Sathya Sai Hospital in Thiruporur.