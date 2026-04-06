Chennai sizzles at 37.7 degrees Celsius, hottest day this summer

CHENNAI: Chennai’s Meenambakkam recorded 37.7°C on Sunday, falling just short of the 100°F mark. So far, this is the hottest day of the summer. The RMC has forecast a gradual rise in maximum temperatures by 2°C-3°C at isolated places over North Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal.

According to weather bloggers and the Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC), temperatures are likely to rise further in the coming days, stabilising around 38°C. The normal temperature for the day is 35.3°C, making Sunday’s reading 2.4°C above average.

Meenambakkam recorded 35.7°C on Friday and 36.3°C on Saturday, indicating a steady rise. Meanwhile, Nungambakkam registered 33.7°C on Friday, 34.2°C on Saturday, and 34.6°C on Sunday.

“The temperature will increase further in the coming days as there is a possibility of rain only in the southern parts of Tamil Nadu for now. It is likely to cross 100°F soon,” said independent weather blogger K Srikanth.

No significant change is expected over southern regions. It added that maximum temperatures in Chennai are likely to hover around 37°C-38°C, with minimum temperatures around 27°C-28°C.

Meanwhile, Erode and Karur Paramathi recorded the first 40°C of the year, while Tiruchy registered its hottest day of the year at 39.7°C.