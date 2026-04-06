Teen kills self as friend fails to return her gold in Chennai

CHENNAI: A 17-year-old college student died by suicide at her house in Maduravoyal on Saturday evening, allegedly after being cheated by her classmate to whom she had given gold jewellery.

The Maduravoyal police said that the girl was a first-year student at a private college. Police inquiries revealed that about four months back, the girl had allegedly taken around 4.5 sovereigns of gold jewellery from her house and given it to a male classmate without her parents’ knowledge. He is said to have sold the jewellery and bought an iPhone for his girlfriend, the police.

When the girl asked him to return the jewels, he allegedly kept delaying. Police suspect that she was under severe mental distress due to this and took the extreme step. Police sent the body to Kilpauk Government Hospital for a postmortem. A case was registered and further investigation is under way.

(Assistance for those having suicidal thoughts is available on TN’s helpline 104 and Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline 044-24640050)